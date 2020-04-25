Esha Gupta Shares Video Of Jellyfish In Venice Canals, Now Visible Due To Lockdown; Watch

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta shared a beautiful video posted by a leading international daily which showed how the lockdown has let jellyfish in Venetian canals roam freely. The actor wrote that 'there is always more than one way to look at things' as she shared that due to the lack of human presence, nature has made a kind of comeback in different places all over the world. The jellyfish, as seen in the video, was visible from the surface which is a rare occurrence as the canal waters reportedly remain murky due to the amount of traffic on the canals.

The Humshakals actor has been entertaining her fans and followers through her Instagram updates while under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in India. Esha has shared what she has been reading as well as some throwback posts through her social media account.

Esha Gupta has been spending most of her time during this quarantine period trying out different yoga poses and fitness regimes. The actor also shares a few snippets from her exercise on her social media to encourage fans to do the same. The Humshakals actor has been sharing various yoga asanas that one can do inside their homes to maintain fitness during the lockdown.

