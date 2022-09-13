'Man And The Machine': Ajith Kumar's New Glimpses From Ladakh Bike Tour Wows Fans

Ajith Kumar has again sent his fans into a frenzy with the latest glimpses from his bike tour to Ladakh, looking stylish as ever in his salt-and-pepper look. The actor, who's known for his fascination with bike rides, could be seen flashing an intense pose for the camera, while another glimpse showed him caught in a light moment. Only days before, Ajith's AK61 co-star Manju Warrier revealed that the actors embarked on the adventure trip with a bunch of people. The stars reportedly went to Ladakh amid a short break from H Vinoth's film.

Ajith Kumar's new glimpses from Ladakh bike tour surface online

Sharing the glimpses on Twitter, Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra wrote, "Man and the machine!!!" Take a look.

Man and the machine!!! pic.twitter.com/OgIU6OyDQ0 — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) September 12, 2022

Reacting to the pictures, one netizen wrote, "awesome," while another called the actor "stylish." A third user commented," Mass overload."

A week back, Malayalam star Manju Warrier shared pictures with Ajith Kumar from their bike trip. In the caption, she wrote, "Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling throusands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two-wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers."

She continued, "And it was an honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!"

AK61 marks Ajith Kumar's third collaboration with filmmaker H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The movie also stars Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in pivotal roles. Ajith also has AK62 with director Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.