Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Astounding Net Worth And Possessions Will Leave You Tongue-tied

Mani Ratnam is among one of the few directors of the Indian film industry who has managed to change the face of Indian cinema. Since his debut film, 'Pallavi Anu Pallavi', the director has come a long way in his career and has delivered nearly 32 successful films. Here is Mani Ratnam’s net worth as of 2020.

Mani's net worth and possessions

As per reports, Mani has a net worth of $18.3 million USD, which sums up to nearly â‚¹140.30 crores. Reportedly, Mani is among the highest tax paying directors in India. As per reports, Mani resides in Chennai and owns a luxury property in Alwarpet, Chennai, India. The value of this house is estimated to be 3 Crore INR which he bought in the year 2006. Mani reportedly owns cars including a BMW and Mercedes Benz which cost around 1.2-2 Crore INR each. If the reports are to be believed, Mani's net worth reportedly has increased by 45% in the past few years.

Mani’s work

Ratnam has worked in films, spanning over four languages. Some of his most notable works include Guru, Dil Se..., Saathiya, Bombay, Roja, Gitanjali and Iruvar. The Government of India honoured Mani with Padma Shri in 2002 and has also won several National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, Filmfare Awards South and state awards. Apart from these awards, many of his films have been screened at various film festivals and have won numerous accolades. Geethanjali, directed by him, won the Golden Lotus Award for Best Popular Film at the 37th National Film Awards.

All about Mani's next- Ponniyin Selvan

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan marks the comeback of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Tamil Film Industry. The period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. If the reports are to be believed, the makers of the movie have stretched their pocket strings to the limit, as some sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand. Produced by A. M. Rathnam, the movie also stars Ashutosh Rana in a prominent role. Reportedly, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the first South Indian films to be shot in Madhya Pradesh, as the plot of the movie is traced back to the Chola Dynasty.

