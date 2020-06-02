Mani Ratnam's Birthday: Fans Trend Hashtag On Twitter To Show Their Love For Him

'Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam' is trending on Twitter as the famous film director celebrates his birthday turns 64 years old on June 2. As fans flood in to wish the revolutionary director on his birthday, many celebrities also wished the director. Along with the wishes, fans have also attached pictures of Mani Ratnam and their favourite movies by him, others made posters of the director.

TMP wishing a very happy birthday to significant indian filmmaker "Maniratnam"



Wishing him for more success and good health! #HBDManiRatnam #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam #ManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/NyrtzJeedl — Theatre Mate Posters (@MatePosters) June 2, 2020

Mani Ratnam doesn't have a Twitter account

As "Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam" trends on Twitter, it is quite ironic that the legendary director doesn't actually have an account on the social media platform. Reportedly, the director is quite reserved and is an introvert. Even though Mani Ratnam doesn't have any social media account, this did not stop his fans from sending him lots of wishes online.

Happy Birthday Mani Sir ❤️ Your films has helped me alot in writing . Revisiting your films has given me many inspiration to write Guru ❤️#HappyBirthdayManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/q9jansgPhl — Maduran Raj (@MaduranRaj) June 2, 2020

Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam, one of the Greatest Indian Filmmakers of all time. pic.twitter.com/Jku7vaWlRp — S. (@LoyleMoltisanti) June 2, 2020

Mani Ratnam on Instagram live

Mani Ratnam, known to lead his life extremely privately, recently went on live a month prior to his birthday on his wife, Suhasini Hasan's Instagram account. The live interaction was a treat for fans as the director answered many questions. Actor R Madhavan also joined the live session and interacted with the director. Fans kept on sending the director and his wife many questions and the live interaction went on for a long time.

Mani Ratnam was born in a film family but was not much interested in films and took upon a job as a consultant. Dissatisfied with his job, he decided to venture into film making. Even though a few of the director's earlier films didn't get much success, his later films got him a lot of fame and recognition. His most famous films are Roja (1992), Bombay (1995), Dil Se.. (1998) and more. These films not only left the audience in amazement but were also critically acclaimed. The director, later on, went to win many awards and prestigious titles for his work. He is awarded six National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, three Bollywood Filmfare Awards and a Padma Shree.

Promo Pic Credit: Suhasini Hasan's Instagram

