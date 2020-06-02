Mani Ratnam Turns 64: 10 Memorable Women Characters From The Legend's Movies

One of the most prominent filmmakers of the Indian film industry, Mani Ratnam has always inspired people by casting inspirational women in his movies. They are known to be gentle yet strong-headed and lovingly stubborn. The strong female characters in his movies have always been able to pull off their roles gracefully. Here are some memorable women characters from Mani Ratnam's films.



10 memorable women from Mani Ratnam's films

Amala Akkineni

Amala Akkineni played the role of a Police Commissioner's daughter in Mani Ratnam's films Agni Narchathiram. The film released in 1988 was about two brothers. The film was said to be ahead of its time because a woman was shown smoking in the film.

Revathi

Actor Revathi was seen in Mani Ratnam's film Mouna Ragam. She played the character of Divya, a strong woman who wants to live her life on her own terms and tells her husband that she wants to get separated right after their wedding. She secretly mourns the death of her lover and instead of moving on in life, she chooses to love him silently.

Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine played the wife of a goon in the film Ayatha Ezhuthu. She was seen as one of the strongest woman characters in Mani Ratnam's films. Meera Jasmine had beautifully portrayed what a woman goes through in life. She also goes through abortion in order to show her husband the pain it takes to kill someone.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut in the film industry with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar. She played the role of a wife as well as a mistress in the film Iruvar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan managed to win the hearts of many with her graceful performance.

Madhubala

Madhubala won the hearts of many with her performance in the film Roja. She was seen as the wife of a RAW agent who gets kidnapped by militants on foreign land. The character showed courage, confidence and the will to get her husband back.

Shalini Ajith

Alaipayuthey is considered one of Mani Ratnam's best films so far. Shalini Ajith's character of a strong and beautiful woman had charmed many. The film was about a woman who juggles between the love off her life and her loving family.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala starred in Mani Ratnam's film Bombay. She played the character of Banu who loved her husband and his family and never gave up on her faith, family and the fight for being together. Her character too, was ahead of time as she leaves her traditional family to have an inter-caste marriage with her lover.

Simran

The movie Kannathil Muthamittal is set around the Sri Lankan conflict starring actor Simran and Madhavan. Simran played the character of a mother in the film who adopts a daughter. Although she does everything she can for her daughter she is in constant fear of how things will turn out if they meet the real mother.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari played the character of a fragile woman in the film Kaatru Veliyidai. She was seen as a doctor who falls in love with an eccentric man. Despite being vulnerable and fragile, she stays strong and determined as she patiently waits for him to return.

Nithya Menon

Nithya Menon starred in the film OK Kanmani along with actor Dulquer Salman. The film focuses on a modern woman who keeps her career ahead of everything. Nithya Menon played the role of Tara, a beautiful independent woman who struggles between love and career.

