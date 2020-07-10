Marathi Classic Movie Quiz: Can You Guess The Film's Name By Its Comic Scene?

Throughout the history of the Marathi film industry, there have been many classic films that are best defined by their iconic comedy scenes. Many actors like Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, Bharat Jadhav and more have been associated with classic comedy films throughout their careers. Take this Marathi Classic Movie Quiz and see if you can name the film based on its comedy scene.

Marathi Classic Movie Quiz: Guess the movie by its comedy scene

1. Ashok Saraf gets called in his boss' cabin for some work. His boss starts scolding him for failing to submit a weekly report and does not give him a chance to speak. When she finally stops, he tells her that he is on a leave at the moment and that is why he could not submit the report to her.

SOURCE / Behind Marathi TV YouTube

a. Saglikade Bombabomb

b. Gammat Jammat

c. Pheka Pheki

d. Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi

ALSO READ | Marathi Movies In 2019 That Cannot Be Missed At Any Cost

2. Laxmikant Berde steps on to the stage with a doll for a performance. The man who introduces him ends up giving away his entire act. Laxmikant comes on to the stage and starts scolding him for giving away the act and then starts his performance.

SOURCE / Zee Talkies YouTube

a. Pheka Pheki

b. Zapatlela

c. Shejari Shejari

d. Eka Peksha Ek

3. Bharat Jadhav enters the scene teasing the frames in a house that he is staying at. He then gets a little scared when he reaches an old man's frames and feels that the old man is following him with his gaze. He enters a room and steps out only to find out that all the people from the frames have come to life.

SOURCE / Timepass Fun YouTube

a. Pachadlela

b. Jatra

c. Daav Pech

d. Saade Maade Teen

ALSO READ | 'Harishchandrachi Factory', 'Sairat': Marathi Movies To Watch On Netflix Amid Lockdown

4. Sanjay Narvekar and his wife call for a taxi and sit inside. When he tells the female taxi driver that they want to go to Alibaug, she thinks to herself that she wanted a customer for Andheri. Narvekar gets mad at her and starts fighting with her.

SOURCE / Rajshri Marathi YouTube

a. Ye Re Ye Re Paisa

b. Chal Lavkar

c. Aga Bai Arrecha

d. Khari Biscuit

5. Ashok Saraf and his on-screen wife engage in taunting each other through idioms. Ashok Saraf comes home and starts telling his wife about her brother opening a shop and sitting at the cash counter. She then encourages him to learn the working of a shop and says that when they go back to their hometown, they can open up their own shop and she can sit at the cash counter for him.

SOURCE / Shemaroo MarathiBana YouTube

a. Saade Maade Teen

b. Maherchi Pahuni

c. Pheka Pheki

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹d. Shejari Shejari

ALSO READ | Ananth Mahadevan's Marathi Movie Screened At The Cannes Film Festival

6. When Siddharth Jadhav's phone starts ringing and he is unable to find it, he starts blaming his friend's wife for hiding it. He then angrily calls her out and asks her to give his phone back. He starts saying a series of rhyming dialogues when the friend starts panicking and tell him that they will find his phone while the wife insists that she does not have it. He finally finds his phone under a cushion on the couch.

SOURCE / Everest Marathi YouTube

a. Time Please

b. Ye Re Ye Re Paisa

c. Lagna Pahave Karun

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹d. Dhurala

7. When a little kid knocks on Dilip Prabhawalkar's door, he gets mad and asks him a series of questions like who is he, where he stays and more. He finally opens the door and asks the kid what he wants. The kid nervously tells him that he came to get his cricket ball. Just then, Dilip's wife steps out and starts scolding the kid.

SOURCE / Rajshri Marathi YouTube

a. Zhalla Bobhata

b. Family Katta

c. Bokya Satbande

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹d. Poshter Boyz

Answers

1. Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi

2. Zapatlela

3. Pachadlela

4. Aga Bai Arrecha

5. Maherchi Pahuni

6. Time Please

7. Bokya Satbande

ALSO READ | Tejashree Pradhan Starrer Marathi Movies That Fans Can Watch Over And Over Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.