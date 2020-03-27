'Harishchandrachi Factory', 'Sairat': Marathi Movies To Watch On Netflix Amid Lockdown

The OTT platforms have been bringing good content to the small screen with their amazing shows. Along with Hindi and English movies, these platforms also have regional movies to offer as everyone is staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown. Here are top Marathi movies for you to binge-watch on Netflix.

Top Marathi movies to watch on Netflix

Harishchandrachi Factory

Harishchandrachi Factory is a Marathi movie based on the life of the father of Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke. Starring Nandu Madhav and Vibhavari Deshpande, Harishchandrachi Factory was India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. Dadasaheb Phalke known as the father of Indian cinema made the first Indian silent film called Raja Harishchandra, and the movie Harishchandrachi factory is based on him.

Sairat

Starring debutants Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles, Sairat was a Marathi film based on honour killing. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the romantic movie Sairat, followed the lives of two college students who elope for the sake of their love. Sairat went on to become a commercial hit and was made in several regional languages.

Killa

Directed by Avinash Arun, Killa (Fort) was a drama film released in 2015. This film starred Archit Deodhar, Parth Bhaleraor, Gaurish Gaade and Atharva Upasni in the lead roles. The film Killa, focused on the life of a 7-year-old boy who is coping with the death of his father and his journey to teenage.

Natsamrat

Based on the life of a Shakespearean theatre actor Ganpat Ramchandra Belwalkar, the movie Natsamrat was a remake of a play, with the same name. Starring Nana Patekar and Medha Manjrekar, the plot of the film is based on the life of the actor after he divides his property amongst his two children.

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

Produced by John Abraham, Savita Damodar Paranjpe starred Subodh Bhave and Trupti Toradmal in the lead roles. The thriller film focused on the life of a married couple and how some hard truths between them come to light.

