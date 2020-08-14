Marathi Standup Comics: Marathi Comedians Who Have Their Own YouTube Channels

Comedy is one of the most popular genres when it comes to both shows and movies. Apart from that, standup comedy has also been garnering widespread popularity over the years. Even regional comedians doing a very good job on stage. The Marathi standup comedy scene, in particular, has been growing massively over the past few years. Here are some of the rising Marathi stand-up comedy stars that you must check out:

Marathi standup comics

Sahil Horane

Sahil Horane is a Pune-based Marathi comedian who has been a prolific performer. The artist has performed in over 200 shows, at many prestigious events. People are in love with his writing style and dialogue-delivery. The actor has often spoken about how overwhelming it is for him when he gets Marathi open mics and the shows get a great response from the audience. Sahil Horane even has his own YouTube channel where the artist posts the videos of his stand-up shows.

Pushkar Bendre

Pushkar Bendre, born in Nashik, considers himself to be a nomad. He calls himself a “Duplicate Funny Man” and he has lived in many different cities of the country, throughout his life. He is one of the very few artists who have garnered fame by winning many comedy competitions. Pushkar, who is an MBA and Engineer by qualification, has often said in interviews that he thinks he is hilarious by birth and has always had a spark for becoming a comedian. Since the very beginning of his career, Bendre has worked on stage with many of India’s most revered comics. He is also a comedy blogger and has a YouTube channel of his own, where he often posts a lot of his comic content. Check it out:

Trupti Khamkar

Trupti Khamkar is an Indian actor and comedian. She is majorly known for her stand-up comedy performances. Trupti has even appeared in movies like Tumhari Sulu. She even has a YouTube channel of her own, where she often posts a lot of her own comic content. Check out one of her hilarious videos:

