Marathi Actor Trupti Toradmal Stuns Fans With Her Bold Avatar, See Picture Inside

Trupti Toradmal made her debut in the Marathi film industry in the year 2018 with the film Savita Damodar Paranjpe. Since then the young actor is breaking the stereotype for a Marathi actress with her sensuous avatar on social media. Recently, she shared a bold image that has left her fans stunned. Take a look at the picture here to know more about it.

Trupti Toradmal shares a bold picture

On August 2, the Marathi actor took to her Instagram feed and shared a monochrome picture. In this monochrome picture, the Trupti was seen in a donning a stunning black lingerie dress which she paired with pumps and black negligee stockings. In this picture, the actor is also showing off her curves as she poses for the picture.

To complete her look, she opted for messy hair and simple make-up in the picture. This gave the picture a bold impression. In the caption of this post she wrote: “The funny thing about life is we all still seek colorful moments even when everything is monochrome…”. Take a look at the picture here.

Apart from this post, she had recently shared a post in which she shared a video of her from a photoshoot. In this video, she can be seen posing for pictures in several different outfits. This black and white video fans also get to see how she shot for the pictures she previously posted. In the captions of this post, she wrote: "I believe photographers should shoot what they want..not what they get..#bts with @studiodenz Video by- @gurbanigrewal". Take a look at the post here.

In the recent past, Trupti Toradmal has shared many bold pics. The actor has stunned her fans with her gorgeous pics in sarees and in stylish lingerie. Her poses and attires have given quite a competition to her industry counterparts.

On the professional front, Trupti Toradmal was last seen in the film Fatteshikast, This film had released in 2019 and performed well at the box office. Trupti was seen in the role of Rai Bagan in this film. She played a key role in the film opposite Mrunmayee Deshpande, Chinmay Mandlekar and many more. It was also reported that she will be making her digital debut soon.

