'Mazha Hoshil Na' To 'Asambhav': Take This Quiz To Show You Are A True Marathi TV Fan

Marathi television shows are known for generating some of the most interesting content on television. Apart from having a great viewership, they also enjoy a massive fan base. These television shows have diverse concepts and their content varies from one show to another.

Here is a quiz that contains a storyline of a few television shows. By reading the plots of these television shows, you have to guess the name of the television show correctly. The paragraph does not contain any names of the characters and you will have to guess the name of the serial solely based on the core concept of the show.

Marathi serial Quiz

1. This television show revolves around a couple who are happily married. However, things start to take a turn for the worst when the husband falls in love with his colleague. The wife who is possessive about her husband suspects that he is attracted to his colleague. But, she fails to realise that the said colleague also has also fallen in love with her husband too.

2. This television show revolves around an immoral man who has never lived by principles. He meets a disciplined and principled girl who, other than being strong-minded and outspoken, also has a strong sense of morality. The man and the woman are forced into an arranged marriage and their contrasting personalities keep causing friction between the two. However, eventually, the pair falls in love.

Jeev Zala Yedapisa

Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi

Aggabai Sasubai

Asambhav

3. In this television show, a famous business tycoon falls in love with a middle-class girl. Apart from being a few years older than him, the girl is also a widow and has given up on the idea of love. The girl finds a friend in the business tycoon who falls in love with her. He convinces her to get married to him and she starts finding love again. However, he has to convince his family and his mother who has a different girl in mind for him.

Avantika

Swapnaachya Palikadle

He Mann Baaware

Ghadge And Sunn

4. The story of this Marathi show revolves around a girl who is married in one of the most prestigious families in her vicinity. The woman has a very modern view of life and believes that both men and women are equal. However, the family that she is married into is of a different belief. The family is a matriarch and is run by an elderly woman. This woman believes that women should be good housemakers. The elderly woman is both feared and looked upon by the family as well as others. The girl effortlessly manages to win the hearts of the family members and strikes a great bond with the elderly woman as well.

Jeev Zala Yedapisa

Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi

Vaadalvaat

Ghadge And Sunn

5. A spoilt brat who has always been over-pampered by his mother marries an independent woman. His wife encourages his mother's 2nd marriage. What entails is an effort to make the son more responsible and the mother more independent.

Aggabai Sasubai

Char Divas Sasuche

Honaar Soon Hi Hya Gharchi

Ghadge And Sunn

6. A guy lives with his maternal uncles. He falls for a pampered daughter of a businessman. His tussle between prioritizing his love for family and his partner is what the plot is all about.

He Mann Baaware

Ghadge And Sunn

Mazha Hoshil Na

Naanda Sukhya Bhare

Answer bank to Marathi serial Quiz

1. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko

2. Jeev Zala Yedapisa

3. He Mann Baaware

4. Ghadge And Sunn

5. Aggabai Sasubai

6. Mazha Hoshil Na

