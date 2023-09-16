Mark Antony Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishal-SJ Suryah's Tamil Film Off To Decent Start

The Indian box office has been consistently overrun by blockbuster releases since July. After the release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 on July 12, there have been a series of hits such as Oppenheimer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer and Dream Girl 2. These hits have all managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, and some even earned much more. Now, another Tamil film, Mark Antony has opened to a positive response.

3 things you need to know:

Mark Antony features SJ Suryah and Vishal.

It has been directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

The film registered a decent opening at the Indian box office.

Mark Antony does well despite competition

The Vishal Krishna and SJ Suryah film released on September 15. It opened to an estimated Rs 6.50 crore in all languages. The film registered an occupancy rate of 46.72% for the Tamil version while its Telugu occupancy was 26.45%. This is a good performance given that the film is contending with box office giant Jawan. It remains to be seen how the film holds up in the long run.

What is the story of Mark Antony?

Mark Antony is a blend of several genres. While it has the making of a gangster drama, it seems to have a strong balance of comedy. With the theme of time travel and revenge tropes, Mark Antony also has the tropes of action and science fiction.

The trailer reveals how Vishal and SJ Suryah’s characters are part of a gang that follows a strong code of ‘discipline,’ particularly when it comes to ladies. After a machine is invented that helps them time travel and speak with those from the past, Mark ends up going to the past to kill his father Antony. He also encounters young actress Silk Smitha.