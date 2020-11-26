Last Updated:

12 Years Since Mumbai Terror Attack: Indians Pledge To Never Forget Brave Heroes Of 26/11

As Mumbai marked the 12th anniversary of the deadliest attack the nation has ever seen, social media was flooded with tributes for the brave heroes of 26/11

Written By
Gloria Methri
26/11

The Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008, have left a scar on the psyche of the city, which it still struggles to cope with. It was on this day, 12 years ago, that India's financial capital was held to ransom by a group of Pakistani terrorists who carried out a massacre for four days, claiming more than 166 innocent lives. 

As the city marked the 12th anniversary of the deadliest attack the nation has ever seen, social media was flooded with tributes for the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to protect a thousand others. With the pledge 'Never Forget, Never Forgive' netizens declared that those who really made history, were the martyrs of the dastardly terror attack. 

'There was terror on one side, these heroes on the other': quoted one of the users of Twitter, while paying tributes to the unsung heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice while fighting the terrorists on that dreadful night. 

READ | Israelis Pay Respects To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims; Hail Friendship With India

Here's how the citizens remembered the brave warriors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

READ | Pakistan's Anti-terror Court Sentences JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed To 10 Years In Jail In Two More Cases

READ | Hafiz Saeed Still Pakistan's VIP; Terrorist & Aides Roaming In SUVs Despite Jail Sentence

READ | India Warns Pakistan After Security Forces Foil 26/11-type Terror Attack Planned By JeM

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Twelve years ago, on the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attack witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours.

Over 166 people, including foreign nationals, were killed in the series of coordinated attacks that lasted for four days.  The Mumbai terror attack transformed India's perception towards national security and led to strengthening its maritime surveillance, inter-agency coordination, and dissemination of information, 

Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the National Security Guard (NSG), who was martyred in action during the attacks. Former ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND