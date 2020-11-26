12 Years Since Mumbai Terror Attack: Indians Pledge To Never Forget Brave Heroes Of 26/11

The Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008, have left a scar on the psyche of the city, which it still struggles to cope with. It was on this day, 12 years ago, that India's financial capital was held to ransom by a group of Pakistani terrorists who carried out a massacre for four days, claiming more than 166 innocent lives.

As the city marked the 12th anniversary of the deadliest attack the nation has ever seen, social media was flooded with tributes for the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to protect a thousand others. With the pledge 'Never Forget, Never Forgive' netizens declared that those who really made history, were the martyrs of the dastardly terror attack.

'There was terror on one side, these heroes on the other': quoted one of the users of Twitter, while paying tributes to the unsung heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice while fighting the terrorists on that dreadful night.

Here's how the citizens remembered the brave warriors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Today I will get up and go to work. Just like hundreds of beautiful souls did on this date 12 years ago. They did not know what the day would bring.

They had families. They had dreams. They had lives they wanted to live.



Never Forgive, Never Forget #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/yo9U0g0jU0 — Clio's Chronicles (@ChroniclesClio) November 26, 2020

"We will fight terrorism and win at any cost". My tributes to all the innocent lives lost on this day 12 years ago.



We'll never forget 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack #BlackDay pic.twitter.com/YExjNJB2wI — Rick 🚩🚩 (@HumanoidRick) November 26, 2020

12 Years of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack



‘एक तरफ आतंक था,तो दूसरी तरफ थे ये शूरवीर'



Tribute to NSG Commandos, MARCOS, Mumbai Police, Indian ATS, Railway Protection Force, Mumbai Fire Brigade & Victims who left the world in a painful way.#2611Attack



Thread on Bravehearts: pic.twitter.com/DY0UeOe2YH — Latika🇮🇳🚩 (@LatikaMewar) November 26, 2020

#MumbaiTerrorAttack. 26/11

Salute to our real heroes....

we will always Remember you fondly. 🙏🙏💐💐 pic.twitter.com/XxtMnVKsox — Pratham Gaikwad (@Pratham04522967) November 26, 2020

"Dont't come up, I will handle them." Last words of Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan.



Tribute to all 26/11 heroes who sacrificed their lives for protect us.



We will always remember you fondly.#MumbaiTerrorAttack @ShefVaidya @rajeev_mp @atahasnain53 @abhijitmajumder @ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/GRixFbT3bN — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) November 26, 2020

What doesn't destroy you makes you stronger.

Tributes to our brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives for our security. Let us vow to stand united against Terrorism & be prepared to defeat cowardice acts like these.#MumbaiAttacks #MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611Attack pic.twitter.com/kmzEShH7rk — Arjun Tandon (@khopchemein) November 26, 2020

Heartfelt tributes & homage to

the victims & martyrs of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack 🙏🏻

Salute to the strength & resilience of people of Mumbai.



Nation will always be indebted to the supreme sacrifices. 🇮🇳#MumbaiAttack pic.twitter.com/TJYIqv6hiu — SHRINIWAS CHAVAN (@SHRINIWAS__) November 26, 2020

Heartfelt tributes to the victims & martyrs of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack & salute to the strength & resilience of people of Mumbai.who valiantly fought & made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India on that day.@myogiadityanath @narendramodi @Ravindranathbjp @Real_RajnishT1 pic.twitter.com/Zdx1ep4VdS — Vikas dubey (@Vikasdu95502601) November 26, 2020

Nation will always remember our Heros who sacrificed their lives and who faught fearlessly for country . For our tomorrow, they gave up their today 🙏#MumbaiTerrorAttack #26/11Attack pic.twitter.com/iRDY6EkUvn — Vishal Rathaur (@VishalR56350844) November 26, 2020

26/11

We’ll never forget the sacrifice

We’ll never forgive the offenders



The people who’ve really made history are the martyrs#MumbaiTerrorAttack — Unnati! (@littleinssane) November 26, 2020

#MumbaiTerrorAttack ;Meet our special heroes who brought out stories of true heroism, trained police Dog "Prince" helped to detect 17 hand grenades & 4 live bombs, Max-Sultan-Caesar-Tiger, helped to detect 8 kgs RDX & other explosives.#SaluteToService. pic.twitter.com/Qsz3Wtu1hx — Joydeep Roy (@IjoydeepRoy) November 25, 2020

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Twelve years ago, on the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attack witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours.

Over 166 people, including foreign nationals, were killed in the series of coordinated attacks that lasted for four days. The Mumbai terror attack transformed India's perception towards national security and led to strengthening its maritime surveillance, inter-agency coordination, and dissemination of information,

Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the National Security Guard (NSG), who was martyred in action during the attacks. Former ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.