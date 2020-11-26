Ratan Tata recalls how people came together 'to vanquish terrorism' during 26/11 Attack

The former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata took to Instagram to recall the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks while mourning the loss of lives during the attack. Sharing a picture of the Taj Hotel owned by the Tata Group, Ratan Tata recalled the 'wanton destruction' caused by the members of the Pakistan-based organisation during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. 12 years ago, on November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai via the sea route and carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombings across the city which killed as many as 174 people and injured 300 more. Tata Group-owned Taj Hotel was one of the prime sites of the terror attack.

"The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten. But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead," said Ratan Tata in his Instagram post.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Even after 12 years, Mumbai takes a moment to recall the loss it suffered due to 12 coordinated attack carried out by 10 members of Pakistan-based extremist Islamist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, which lasted for four days. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack began on November 26, 2008, and continue till November 29, 2008. Out of the 12 attacks, eight took place at different locations in South Mumbai namely- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema. Two attacks took place in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College along with one explosion at Mazagaon area and one in a taxi at Vile Parle. All the sites of attacks, except the Taj Hotel, were secured by the security forces by the morning of November 28. India's National Security Guards undertook Operation Black Tornado to flush out the attack at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks on November 29.

About 174 people were killed during the attack and over 300 were wounded including several members of the security forces, the attackers. Joint Police Commissioner and Chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, Encounter specialist Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde were among the 15 policemen that were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Two NSG Commandos and three railway officials of CST were also killed in the attack.

