'Master' Makers Release Hindi Trailer, Thalapathy Vijay Plays Angry College Professor

Makers of the much-awaited film Master recently piqued the curiosity of the fan and released the trailer starring south's superstars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will release on January 14. Keeping the excitement quotient high, the makers shared the Hindi trailer of the film that featured Vijay in the role of a college professor.

Hindi trailer of Master

The trailer is marked by many Thalapathy Vijay moments, where the actor charms his audience away. Going by trailer, it seems Vijay The Master is going to be high on action. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer on Twitter and informed that the makers have decided to release the film on Pongal. The makers of Master released another promo of the film in which Vijay is seen shaking legs to Vaathi Coming song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song has already become a huge hit on the internet with over 100 million views on YouTube. Anirudh took to Twitter to unveil the new promo. He wrote, "#100MViewsForVaathiComing. #MasterPongal @actorvijay @VijaySethuOffl @Dir_Lokesh @imKBRshanthnu @MalavikaM_ @Actor_Mahendran @iam_arjundas @SonyMusicSouth @Jagadishbliss @XBFilmCreators @7screenstudio (sic)."

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master will release worldwide in theatres on January 13 in the Tamil and Telugu versions while the Hindi version will be released on January 14. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the action-thriller will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das in the lead roles. As the government of Tamil Nadu has allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity, the film will be released in theatres and not on any OTT platform.

Interestingly, the Lokesh Kanagarajand directorial will mark the first collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay Sethupathi will portray the character of the antagonist in the upcoming film. The film was earlier scheduled to release last year in April. However, the makers postponed the release due to the scare of Coronavirus.

