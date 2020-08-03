Meera Mitun Blames Sivakumar And Thalapathy Vijay For Receiving Abusive Messages From Fans

Model and actor Meera Mitun recently took to her Twitter to share a series of tweets against actors Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya Sivakumar. The actor has alleged that both the actors’ fans are threatening and abusing her. She also shared some screenshots including WhatsApp chats.

She lashed out at Suriya Sivakumar and said that if anything happens to her, he would be responsible. Sharing the screenshots of WhatsApp chats, she added that these are the proof. Meera also informed that her number is circulated in different groups. She further informed that she is getting death and rape threats from fans of Sivakumar and Thalapathy Vijay's fans.

Meera Mitun mentioned Suriya and Vijay and said that she is receiving messages from more than 80 numbers and asked if they will accept if the same happens to their wife and kids. Meera Mitun also lashed out at Chinmayi Sirpada and Dhanya Rajendran and called them Kollywood mafia. She also mentioned that if anything happens to her, Vijay and Suriya will be answerable.

Meera Mitun further talked about mental cruelty and wrote that the scars from mental cruelty can be as deep long-lasting as wounds from punches or slaps but are often not as obvious. She also called out Suriya and said that she understands his evil plan.

The screenshots posted by Meera has texts in which people are abusing her and also raising questions on her character by calling her out with different names. The screenshots also show that she has been added to different WhatsApp groups where people are seen talking in abusive language about her.

@Suriya_offl @actorvijay right from yest abusive messages,calls,rape threats n death threats,suppose if the same happens to ur wife,kids will yu accept this #jyothika #sangeetha @chennaipolice_ @NCWIndia @Udhaystalin

Still am recieving messages from more than 80different nos ! pic.twitter.com/R0p17mLpbd — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 1, 2020

Even now @Chinmayi @dhanyarajendran doesn't voice out, proven tat ur part of Kollywood Mafia.

Anything happens to me, @actorvijay @Suriya_offl you both are answerable

Please note @chennaipolice_ @NCWIndia

No way fans can get my number ! — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 1, 2020

Meera Mitun calls Aishwarya Rajesh 'nepotism product'

In the recent past, Meera Mitun took to social media and slammed Aishwarya Rajesh. She called her a ‘copycat’ and ‘a nepotism product’. The tweets of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. Meera, in a series of tweets, also claimed that she is a proud survivor of nepotism in the industry and has achieved everything on her own. She alleged that Aishwarya Rajesh was cheating everyone in the film industry. Meera Mitun has been calling people out from the industry for being unfair to her and favouring star kids in the industry. The actor also accused Trisha Krishnan of copying her look and had threatened to take legal action against her.

What's next for Meera Mitun?

Meera Mitun made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the 2015 action-thriller, Yennai Arindhaal. This film starred actors like Ajith Kumar, Arun Vijay, Anushka, Anikha, Trisha, and Parvathy Nair. The actor also made an appearance on Bigg Boss Tamil in 2019. As per reports, the actor is currently working on Mani Ratnam's mega-budget film Ponniyin Selvan. As per reports, B-town actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the role of Nandini — wife of Chola Kingdom's Chancellor, Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar.

