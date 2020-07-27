Meera Mtihun Calls Aishwarya Rajesh 'copy Cat' & 'nepotism Product' In Series Of Tweets

Meera Mithun recently took to social media and slammed Aishwarya Rajesh. She called her a ‘copycat’ and ‘a nepotism product’. The tweets of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. Meera Mithun is known to be outspoken and not shy away from controversies. The actor has been calling people out from the industry for being unfair to her and favouring star kids in the industry. The actor had recently accused Trisha Krishnan of copying her look and had threatened to take legal action against her.

Recently Meera Mithun, in a series of tweets, alleged that Aishwarya Rajesh was a product of Nepotism. Meera had also claimed that she is a proud survivor of nepotism in the industry and has achieved everything on her own. Meera Mithun revealed that Aishwarya Rajesh was cheating everyone in the film industry.

Meera explained that Aishwarya was a Telugu lady but was cheating everyone by claiming she was Tamilian. Moreover, Meera accused Aishwarya of getting sympathy and faking her struggle. Meera explained that Aishwarya’s struggle was not real as she is a nepotism product.

Meera Mithun's tweets

In another tweet, Meera wrote that “nepotism kills talent”. She further wrote that she was a proud survivor and achiever against nepotism. She further called Aishwarya Rajesh a copy cat. In another tweet, she wrote that Aishwarya should be on her own. The model further claimed that “copy cats will remain copy cats forever”. She further said that Aishwarya must not copy her in order to grab mainstream roles.

Yes she s telugu lady cheating everyone as tamilian, also acting as a normal next door woman creating sympathy that she came through hardwork and struggle cheating all tamilians, well the fact she s a #Nepotism product !

Whatta new technique to cheat ! @aishu_dil https://t.co/Nj1FycbilP — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 24, 2020

Yes #Nepotism kills talents

Well am a proud #Nepotism survivor actually #nepotism achiever, made it big , every tom dick and harry of Kollywood industry knows it very well ! https://t.co/yA0iYxjRv4 — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 24, 2020

💯 Agree ... Copy cats will remain copy cats forever @aishu_dil 🤭 https://t.co/rWCC0ewosW — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 24, 2020

Copy cat @aishu_dil be on ur own dont copy me and try to grab mainstream roles 🤭 https://t.co/gzJLsBYSrj — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 24, 2020

What's next for Meera Mithun?

Meera Mithun made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the 2015 action-thriller, Yennai Arindhaal. This film starred actors like Ajith Kumar, Arun Vijay, Anushka, Anikha, Trisha, and Parvathy Nair. The actress also made an appearance on Bigg Boss Tamil in 2019.

As per reports, the actress is currently working on Mani Ratnam's mega-budget film Ponniyin Selvan. As per reports, the B-town actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the role of Nandini — wife of Chola Kingdom's Chancellor, Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar.

On the Work front

Aishwarya Rajesh too has many films lined up her way. The actor is to be seen in films like Ka Pae Ranasingam, Bhoomika, Tuck Jagadish, Thittam Irandu. The movies are most likely to be released in 2020. The actor was also a part of films like Vaanam Kottatum and World Famous Lover.

Image Credits: Meera Mithun and Aishwarya Rajesh Instagram

