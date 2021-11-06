'Mega 154': South Star Chiranjeevi's Film Launched Today With Pooja Ceremony; See Pics

Chiranjeevi's next film in collaboration with director Bobby has been officially launched today with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Tentatively titled Mega 154, the south superstar's new look from the movie has also been unveiled, and fans are drooling over the matinee idol's classic avatar. The project is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, who took to their social media handles today and uploaded glimpses from the Pooja event.

Director Bobby also penned a heartfelt note for Chiranjeevi, calling the project a 'dream come true moment'. He further asked fans to shower him with their blessings as he commences this journey. The film marks Chiranjeevi's 154th film in his career, wherein he will be seen as a hero of the masses.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the makers uploaded glimpses from the ceremony and wrote," #Mega154 Pooja event graced by the big wigs of the industry". They also unveiled the actor's intense poster as he lights up a cigarette. His look is adorned with gold chains and a bracelet as he poses in flashing pair of shades. For the caption, they wrote, "Our favourite matinee idol, in an avatar we love to see him the most. Presenting the 'Mass Moolavirat' from #Mega154....Megastar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP". Take a look.

Marking the auspicious day for the film, director Bobby shared a throwback picture with the superstar and penned a heartwarming note. "Megastar, when you hear his name ... endless excitement! If he looks at the poster..the meaningless worry! If he appears on the screen ... the tears are an unknown punakam! Eighteen years ago .... I dreamed better than the day I met him for the first time ... I wish you all the best if this is coming true.", he wrote in Telugu.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen alongside son Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal in the upcoming actioner Acharya. The Koratala Siva directorial is based on the story of a Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a protest against the Endowments Department over the embezzlement of temple funds and donations. It is set to release on February 4, 2022.

