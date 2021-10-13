Pooja Hegde's 'First Look' From Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' Unveiled On Her Birthday

On the occasion of the 31st birthday of Pooja Hegde, makers of her upcoming film Acharya treated the fans with the first look of her character. The movie, which stars Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan, will showcase Hegde as a rural woman named Neelambari. The latest poster shows Pooja smiling away in a simple green saree.

The makers also extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to Pooja while revealing her first look poster. Pooja will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan in the film, which is getting released on February 4, 2022, after facing several postponements due to the COVID pandemic. Apart from Acharya, Pooja's first look from Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam was also revealed as she turned a year older today.

Taking to their Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 13, makers of the film revealed Pooja's character, who was flaunting her smile in a rural backdrop. For the caption, they wrote, "Wishing our elegant #Neelambari aka @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday #AcharyaOnFeb4th #Acharya." Take a look.

The film's release date was revealed earlier this month by superstar Chiranjeevi. Announcing the premiere date on his Instagram, the 66-year-old shared an exciting poster of the movie where he is seen strutting with a weapon in hand against the silhouette of what looks like actor Ram Charan.

For the caption, he wrote, "#Acharya Arrives on 4th Feb 22 @MatineeEnts @KonidelaPro @AlwaysRamcharan #SivaKoratala #AcharyaOnFeb4th."

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more in pivotal roles. The movie follows the story of a Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a protest against the Endowments Department over the embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film's music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pooja Hegde will be next seen alongside Prabhas in pan-Indian film Radhe Shyam, a romantic period drama that also features Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, and more renowned actors. She is also awaiting the release of her upcoming Telugu movie Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni. She is also a part of actor Vijay's Tamil movie Beast as well as Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus.

