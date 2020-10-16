Meghna Chakraborty's Biography: All You Need To Know About Her Breakthrough Roles

Megha Chakraborty is one of the promising actors of the Bengali acting fraternity. She has garnered praise from fans for her vivid roles on the small screen. Due to her acting prowess, Megha was also roped in to essay the female lead in one of the popular Hindi TV show as well. Here’s everything that you need to know about Megha Chakraborty's onscreen roles and breakthrough performances.

Megha Chakraborty’s career

The regional star kick-started her career by essaying a brief role in the Bengali serial Joto Hashi Tato Ranna. Post which, she got her breakthrough role in Badii Devrani. In the show, she was seen essaying the role of an older woman, Reeti. The plot of the show chronicles the unusual love story of her and Vibhor even though their families are bitter enemies of each other.

ALSO READ| Kamal Haasan's Only Bengali Movie 'Kabita' And Everything You Need To Know About It

Badii Devrani served as a boon for her career which gave her an opportunity to appear in shows like Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par, Peshwa Bajirao and many more. Megha Chakraborty’s went on to become a household name with her performance in Krishna Chali London. In this Hindi show, she played the lead female role which was much-loved by fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's Vital Health Parameters Normal: Daughter

Megha Chakraborthy’s lead role in Krishna Chali London

Krishna Chali London was a drama series that aired on Star Plus. Starring Megha, Gaurav Sareen and Karan Vohra, the plot of the show revolved around the life of Radhe Lal Shukla who belongs to a rich yet illiterate family in Kanpur. Humiliated for being uneducated, his arrogance amplifies him to arrive at a decision to marry an educated woman. To fulfil his wish, Radhe chooses the district-topper Krishna to be her wife forcefully.

ALSO READ| Padma Bhushan-winner Bengali Veteran Soumitra Chattopadhyay Test Positive For COVID-19

Along with TV shows, Megha has also ventured in the film industry. Back in 2014, she made her film debut with the Bengali film namely Action. The popular star has also essayed the role of the main protagonist, Gulaal in the movie Desert Tears. In the film, her role portrayed the persecution of women in rural India. The movie was shot extensively in the state of Rajasthan.

ALSO READ| Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Still In High-risk Zone: Doctors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.