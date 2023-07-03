Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty's Comeback Film Gets A Release Date

The highly anticipated film, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, has been generating significant buzz ever since its announcement. The release of the film's teaser in April garnered praise for Anushka Shetty's exceptional acting prowess. Building up the excitement, the makers have now revealed the official release date of the movie, adding to the anticipation surrounding its upcoming release.

3 things you need to know

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty is directed and written by Mahesh Babu P.

This rom-com will mark Anushka Shetty's third collaboration with UV Creations after Bhaagamathie and Mirchi.

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty will mark Anushka’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus.

Anushka Shetty's movie gets a release date

Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram handle to announce the release date of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. The movie featuring Naveen Polishetty opposite her will be released on August 4, 2023. The Baahubali actress also shared the poster of her film in multiple languages with the caption, "Keep your tissues ready, cos you're about to cry with Laughter."

(The poster of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. | Image: Twitter)

The teaser of the film was released on April 29. The narrative of the film revolved around a single woman, a chef by profession, who ends up crossing paths with a standup comedian under hilarious circumstances. The teaser featured the captivating equation between the two and became a highlight of this rom-com.

What is the storyline of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty?

The upcoming film, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, delves into the lives of two individuals at different stages of life, with Naveen, a resident of Hyderabad, and Anushka, hailing from London. The recently released teaser also introduces Murali Sharma and Jayasudha, who bring promising roles to life with their impeccable comic timing.

Produced by Vamsi-Pramod from UV Creations, the movie features a captivating musical score by Radhan, while Birav Shah takes charge of the cinematography, ensuring a visually stunning experience for the audience.