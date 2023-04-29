Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Teaser Sets The Tone For Anushka Shetty's Rom-com; Watch

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser was released on April 29. The teaser launch event for the movie was held at the Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology at Ghatkesar. The movie is directed and written by Mahesh Babu P. and stars Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles.

The Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty movie teaser shows Anushka Shetty in the role of a hard-working chef and Naveen Polishetty as a struggling stand-up comic. In the teaser, a stark contrast can be seen between Anushka Shetty who plays a professional, serious chef and Naveen Polishetty, who plays an easy-going comic.

There are also clips of Naveen Polishetty making several jokes. From the teaser, the movie appears to be a romantic comedy. Anushka Shetty shared the teaser of the movie on her Twitter, with the caption, “Guys here it is…much awaited #MSMPTeaser…….#MissShettyMrPolishetty is going to be everyone's cup of tea ”

The story of the movie seems to be the love story between Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty, who does not want to get married. The two meet when Naveen’s character auditions to perform at Anushka’s hotel. His happy-go-lucky attitude seems to be a misfit to Anushka’s disciplinarian way of life. However, though they do not start on a great note, their friendship seems to develop further. What happens when the two come together in the professional space is what makes the crux of the movie.

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is a Telugu movie helmed by P Mahesh Babu and is likely to be released soon. The movie is produced by Vamsi and Pramod under VC Creations. Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Jayasudha and Bhadram also play pivotal roles in the romantic comedy.

A song from the movie No No No was released a month back and has already garnered more than 1 million views on YouTube. The movie will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.