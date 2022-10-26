Mohanlal Announces Next With Director Lijo Jose Pellissery; Calls Him 'immensely Talented'

Superstar Mohanlal announced that he'll be teaming up with director Lijo Jose Pellissery for an upcoming film, the major details of which are yet unknown. The Lucifer hitmaker took to social media to express excitement about the collaboration, calling Pellissery 'one of the most exciting and immensely talented' filmmakers in Indian cinema. For the unversed, Lijo Jose Pellissery has helmed Jallikattu, which was selected as India's official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Mohanlal announces next with director Lijo Jose Pellissery

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Malayalam star shared pictures with the team of the upcoming film and mentioned, "I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films."

I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films.#LijoJosePellissery @shibu_babyjohn pic.twitter.com/d7XYnkYOzk — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Mohanlal was most recently seen in Monster, which hit theatres on October 21. The story of Monster revolves around a mystery man named Lucky Singh in this investigative thriller. Written by Uday Krishna, the film is directed by Vysakh. The crime thriller also stars Lakshmi Manchu, Siddique, Honey Rose, Lena, Ganesh Kumar, and Sudev Nair in significant roles.

He will also be seen in Jeethu Joseph's directorial Ram, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal roles. The movie will reportedly see Mohanlal as Ram Mohan IPS, a raw agent who's investigating murders that have occurred across six different places in the world.

Mohanlal is also a part of projects like Alone, Olavum Theeravum as well as Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

