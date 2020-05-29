Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty And Others Pay Tribute To MP Veerendra Kumar

Rajya Sabha member and the Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group MP Veerendra Kumar passed away yesterday on May 28, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. Kumar was 84 years old when he took his last breath in a private hospital in Kerala, according to reports. Several celebrities as well as politicians took to their social media handles and expressed their heartfelt condolences.

These celebrities included famous south actors like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly, and others. Prithiviraj Sukumaran was also among those who paid their tributes to the Rajya Sabha member, through their social media handles. Read more:

Celebrities pay tribute to MP Veerendra Kumar

Taking to his social media handle Kamal Haasan has talked about how it is sad that the Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group MP Veerendra Kumar has passed away. Haasan said that Kumar donned many hats as he was a former union minister, an author, a socialist, and also said that he was first and foremost a good human being.

In his tweet, Haasan wrote, "Sad to learn the demise of M.D of Mathrubhumi, M.P Veerendra Kumar, who donned many hats as a former union minister, an Author and a Socialist, but always a very good human being. My condolences to the family and people close to him." Here is the tweet:

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Shares Hilarious Video As He Misses Driving Car Amid Lockdown, Watch Here



Sad to learn the demise of M.D of Mathrubhumi, M.P Veerendra Kumar, Who donned many hats as a former union minister, an Author and a Socialist, but always a very good human being. My condolences to the family and people close to him. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 29, 2020

Several other actors also posted photos of the late politician on their social media handle. Prithiviraj Sukumaran posted a photo of the late former minister on his social media handle. He then captioned it saying, “Rest in Peace!” Here is the tweet by Prithiviraj Sukumaran.

ALSO READ | George Floyd's Demise: Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B And Others Speak Up



Other actors who expressed their sadness and paid a tribute to M P Veerendra Kumar are Anu Sithara, Nivin Pauly, and Indrajith. Actor Mammootty, who was reportedly a good friend of M P Veerendra Kumar, said that they have been in a very close friendship since the first time they met.

He took to his social media handle and wrote, “We have been a very close relationship since the first time we met. On every stage, in each stage, we were like friends at every stage." Actor Mohanlal also penned a heartfelt note to pay his tribute to Kumar. Here is what he shared on his social media handle:

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Opens Up About Her 1994 Classic 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'



ALSO READ | Swara Bhasker Reaches Out To Several Migrants Amidst Lockdown, Helps Them With Tickets



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.