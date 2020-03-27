Malayalam Cinema: Some Of The Big Releases In The Pipeline, Including 'Malik'

Malayalam Cinema often churns out engaging content for its audience. Recent events like the novel coronavirus have led to the postponement of many big releases in the pipeline. Some of the upcoming releases of Malayalam Cinema include films like Malik, One, Halal Love Story, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and many more. Here are the big upcoming releases of Malayalam Cinema that are in the pipeline. Read on to know more details about the story:

Malayalam Cinema: Some of the big releases in the pipeline

1) Malik

This is one of the most awaited films in Malayalam Cinema. The film has been directed, written and edited by Mahesh Narayan. Malik is a crime drama starring Fahad Faasil in the lead role. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.

2) Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is another one of the highly anticipated films of Malayalam Cinema. The film is based on the story of the legendary Kunjali Marakkar IV and his epic warfare against the Portuguese. The film is directed by Priyadarshan. The film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, was supposed to be out yesterday but due to the coronavirus, all cinemas have been locked down along with various cities. Fans are worried about the release of this popular film.

3) One

Directed by Santhosh Viswanath, One is another Malayalam film that is highly awaited. Fans are worried about the release of the film due to the coronavirus. The film was expected to release on 2nd April 2020 but the new date has not been finalized.

4) Halal Love Story

This is another film that Malayalam cinema lovers are waiting for. Halal Love Story is an upcoming comedy film. It is directed by Zakariya Mohammed and scripted jointly by Zakariya, Muhsin Parari and Ashif Kakkodi.

