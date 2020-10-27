Mohanlal Extends Wishes To Manju Warrier's '9MM' Team; Actress Says 'she's Happy & Proud'

South Indian actor Mohanlal recently took to his Twitter handle to unveil the first poster of Manju Warrier’s upcoming movie, 9MM. Extending his warm wish to the entire team, Mohanlal also spilt a few details about the cast and crew of the film and revealed that the upcoming movie will be directed by Dinil Babu under Funtastic film productions. Take a look at Mohanlal’s post.

Also Read | 'Having A Blast': Urvashi Rautela Grooves With Tony Kakkar At Neha & Rohanpreet's Wedding

Mohanlal wishes Manjur Warrier and team

More so, Manju Warrier, too, shared the poster of 9MM on her Instagram handle and revealed that she is very 'happy and proud' to be a part of the 'exciting project'. More so, she also mentioned that she can’t wait to join the super ‘FUNTASTIC team of dear friends’. The film also stars Sunny Wayne, Dileesh Pothan and Dhyan playing prominent roles in the film. Reportedly, the shooting of the film will begin in 2021. Take a look at Manju Warrier’s post.

Also Read | India Records Lowest Daily New Covid Cases In 3 Months; Total Active Cases At 6.25 Lakh

Soon after the poster was unveiled on social media, fans of Manju Warrier took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement to watch the film in theatres. Some fans also enquired the actor about her upcoming movies. Take a look at how fans reacted to Manju Warrier's 9MM poster.

Also Read | 'Having A Blast': Urvashi Rautela Grooves With Tony Kakkar At Neha & Rohanpreet's Wedding

Fans react

Waiting hard — Mahesh Krishnan (@MaheshK10706201) October 26, 2020

An interesting title that could mean anything from a bullet, a beretta, a peep hole or a stone. The cast is awesome. The desire to connect with the movie as a subtitling expert is highly empowering. — sashikumar (@sklmhyd1) October 26, 2020

Manju Warrier- on the professional front

Manju Warrier was lauded for her performance in the much-acclaimed movie, How Old Are You?. Starring Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban and Amritha Anil in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of a lady, who rediscovers her lost charisma for the good of society overcoming strong odds from a patriarchal society. The actor will be next seen with Mammootty in the much-anticipated film, The Priest. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the movie is expected to release later this year. More so, the film also stars actors Sreenath Bhasi, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan and Ameya Mathew in prominent roles.

Also Read | India Records Lowest Daily New Covid Cases In 3 Months; Total Active Cases At 6.25 Lakh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.