'Having A Blast': Urvashi Rautela Grooves With Tony Kakkar At Neha & Rohanpreet's Wedding

Actress Urvashi Rautela dazzled the stage at singer Neha Kakkar’s wedding with Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi. The actress who was one of the bridesmaids rocked the stage with her performance with Neha's brother and singer Tony Kakkar. The duo performed on one of their famous and peppy track Bijli Ki Taar for the couple.

Urvashi Rautela grooves to peppy tracks on Neha Kakkar's wedding

Urvashi shared the video of her dance performance on Instagram and wrote, “Me & Tony Kakkar having super blast with Bijli Ki Taar performance for the cutest couple. In the other videos from the wedding ceremony, the actress can be shaking and grooving with actress Urvashi Dholakia. In the third video from the festivities, the actress can be seen sitting with the other guests while rejoicing on the tracks sung by Tony Kakkar on the stage. The videos are of the actress greeting the adorable couple as she enters the venue of the wedding.

Read: Neha Kakkar Releases First Set Of Pictures From 'NehuDaVyah'; Stuns In A Royal Red Lehenga

Read: Here Is Rohanpreet Singh's Net Worth As He Ties The Knot With Neha Kakkar; Read

Apart from Urvashi Rautela, Urvashi Dholakia was also one of the invitees on the guest list. She shared a series of pictures on social media while giving a glimpse of the wedding. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram while extending her heartfelt wishes to the newly-married couple. The first picture was after the wedding ceremony when the couple had exchanged vows. While wishing the two years of togetherness, Urvashi wrote, “And my baby Nehu is married!!! Congratulations @nehakakkar and @rohanpreetsingh ❤️🥳 Loveeee you both!!!”

The popular playback singer got married in a dual wedding ceremony on October 24 in Delhi. While she had an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in the morning, Neha and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals in the evening. The ceremony created a lot of buzz amidst the fans as they had been waiting for the couple to unite for a long time. The two singers recently sparked romance after their latest song Nehu Da Vyah which was loved by their fans a lot.

Read: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Set The Dance Floor On Fire At Their Wedding; Watch

Read: Urvashi Dholakia, Tony Share Unseen Pics From Neha Kakkar's Wedding Ceremony

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.