Mohanlal Sings A Song For Health Workers In Kerala Over Video Call

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal had donated 50 Lakhs to the Chief Minister's health relief fund in order to aid those fighting against the coronavirus. The actor has once again gained tremendous praise for providing moral support to those working on the front lines. Mohanlal interacted with the health care workers through a video call and helped to lift their spirits in such grim times.

Mohanlal interacted with and sang a song for the health workers in Kerala

Mohanlal interacted with the Kerala health care officials for nearly half an hour and spoke to them about various things. The actor also interacted with the Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja and around 250 health care professionals. The actor reportedly also sang a song for them. Mohanlal sang the song, Lokem muzhuven sukem pakeran ayi snehadeepeme mizhi thureku from 1972 movie Snehadeepame Mizhi Thurakku, directed by AP Bhaskaran.

This is absolutely brilliant as an idea! 250 health workers in Kerala who are under 14-day isolation after serving patients affected with coronavirus got an opportunity to interact with Mohanlal on video call, via the efforts of the Kerala Govt. Fantastic move! pic.twitter.com/zgDiav5zHe — Karthik (@beastoftraal) April 8, 2020

In his interaction, Mohanlal thanked everyone for doing a great job for the country. He also thanked them for putting aside their own difficulties and catering to the need of the hour first. The actor also pointed out that the upcoming days are going to be tough and crucial and hence asked them to be strong and keep up with the fighting spirit. Mohanlal also was part of a short video titled Family. This short video was made in order to raise awareness among the people. The video starred several prominent faces such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

