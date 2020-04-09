Delhi CM Kejriwal Appeals For At-home Shab-e-Barat Observance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the rising cases of deadly coronavirus pandemic in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested people to stay indoors while celebrating Shab-e-Barat as coronavirus lockdown continues.

In his tweet, Kejriwal said, "My sincere wishes on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. I request one and all to pray inside their homes this year. Please ensure the safety of yourself and your family."

शब-ए-बरात के मौके पर सभी को मुबारकबाद। आप सब से मेरी गुजारिश है की इस साल अपने अपने घरों से ही इबादत करें, अपनी और अपने परिवार की हिफाज़त करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

READ | COVID-19: All 93 New Cases In Delhi Have Markaz Connection; Total Tally Soars To 669

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had appealed to the people from the Muslim community not to step out of their houses to pray on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and follow the safety guidelines issued in view of coronavirus lockdown.

शब-ए-बारात के अवसर पर मैं लोगो से अनुरोध करता हूँ कि कोरोना महामारी के इस समय में शब-ए-बारात घर पर ही मनायें।



अपने परिवार की सुरक्षा एवं स्वास्थ्य के साथ सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के स्वास्थ्य व सुरक्षा की भी दुआ करें। pic.twitter.com/0WUo7DjAgM — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 8, 2020

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness or atonement in Islam. It will be observed on April 8-9. Those who observe it generally hold night-long prayers at places of worship and also visit graveyards to seek forgiveness for their departed loved ones.

READ | 20 Coronavirus Hotspots In Delhi Sealed: Manish Sisodia

COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday, the national capital witnessed a spike of 93 cases taking the total COVID-19 tally to 669. According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,274 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,714 active cases. While 149 deaths have been reported overall, around 411 people have been cured.

READ | Delhi Govt Contemplates Drastic Cuts In Expenses Due To Coronavirus Crisis

READ | Suspected Of Conspiracy To Spread COVID-19, Man Killed In Delhi's Bawana