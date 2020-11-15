Mohanlal Says Soumitra Chatterjee's Death Is 'a Great Loss To The World Of Cinema'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal came forward and offered his last respects to the legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who passed away due to COVID-19 related health complications on Sunday, November 15. He was 85.

'A great loss': Mohanlal

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Drishyam' actor remembered the veteran Bengali artist and went on to mention that it is a great loss to the world of Cinema.

A great loss to the world of Cinema. Pranam #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/RHf4AvtTz0 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee: A versatile artist

The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor had a lion's share in the unparalleled contribution to the world of art and cinema. He was a multi-talented artist as he donned various roles as a screenplay artist, a dramatist, a theatre performer, a poet, and a literary composer. Chatterjee shot to fame with his notable performance in Satyajit Ray’s Apu trilogy, 'Apur Sansar' (1959). The iconic actor, however, delivered unforgettable roles in other masterpieces that unfurled his subtlety earned him the distinction.

He shared great chemistry with the legendary producer-director Satyajit Ray who featured Chatterjee in 14 of his films. The late actor acted in over 200 movies that were mostly shot in black and white.

Chatterjee grabbed his first National Award for Best Actor in Podokkhep (2006) for his mind-blowing role in the movie and was also honoured with few Special Jury Awards. The film premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival and laid prospects for the notable actor to be honoured with Padma Shri which he consistently turned down.

READ: Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away In Kolkata

Mohanlal's next venture

On the work front, Mohanlal's ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Ram' have entered post-production. Lalattan's last movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' is yet to be released. It was originally scheduled for release on 26 March 2020, along with its dubbed version in multiple languages. However, the release date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the historical epic war film directed by veteran director Priyadarshan is yet to get a release date.

READ: Sourav Ganguly Offers His Last Respects To The Legendary Actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.