Mohanlal Starrer Pan-India Film Vrishubha Adds Roshann Meka To Its Cast

Mohanlal's next big silver screen outing, Vrishubha, is expanding its cast. Up-and-coming Telugu actor Roshann Meka has officially joined the cast of the pan-India film. Details have also been shared on the kind of role Meka has been signed on for.

3 things you need to know

Roshann Meka is the son of Telugu actor Srikanth and Telugu actress Ooha.

Meka began his career as a child artist with the 2015 film Rudhramadevi. He bagged a lead role in Nirmala Convent, the very next year.

Vrushabha will reportedly be a bilingual pan-India project in Telugu and Malayalam which will be released in five languages.

Roshann Meka elated to be part of Vrushabha

Meka has been signed on to play the role of Mohanlal's son in the upcoming film. The storyline of Vrishabha is reportedly centered on a father-son equation making this a breakthrough role for the fairly new actor.

(Roshann Meka has been signed on to play Mohanlal's son in Vrushabha | Image: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

Commenting on the same, Meka stated how the opportunity to share screen space with somebody of Mohanlal's stature was a massive deal for him. He said, "It will be a challenging role and I am prepping hard to live up to the Nanda sir's vision of my character. I feel honoured to be on board this amazing film."

Roshann Meka was the first choice for Vrushabha

The director of Vrushabha, Nanda Kishore, shared how he knew right away that Meka was the perfect pick to play Mohanlal's onscreen son.

(Roshann Meka started his career as a child artist in 2015 | image: Roshann Meka/Instagram)

The director has already seen the actor in his previous films, namely Rudhramadevi, Nirmala Convent and Pelli SandaD and was highly impressed. Kishore added, "Roshann will be a great asset to the film." Vrushabha, which will start filming this month, is eyeing 2024 release.