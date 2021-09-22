Mohanlal Surprises Die-heart Octogenarian Fan Rugmini Mami Over A Video Call; Watch

In a heartfelt gesture, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal spoke to Rugmini Mami, an octogenarian and a die-hard fan of the star. A few days ago, Rugmini’s video wanting to meet Mohanlal went viral on social media. In the viral video, the fan got emotional and started crying while wishing to meet her favourite star. The video that received many likes on the Internet even garnered attention from the Tollywood actor.

After seeing the video, Mohanlal surprised Rugmini Mami by talking to her over a video call. A couple of days back, a video of Rugmini Mami who is an inmate of the orphanage in Punkunnam, Thrissur in Kerala had gone viral on social media. According to various media reports, her husband, who was a temple priest and had passed away a few years ago. She was teased by her inmates for talking about Mohanlal all the time. Rugmini Mami burst into tears and expressed her wish to meet Mohanlal, which was caught in a video.

Mohanlal obliges die-heart fan with a video call

The video of Rugmini Mami reached the South Indian actor through his fan association. Seeing her love towards the actor, Mohanlal spoke to Rugmini over a video call and surprised her. He also promised to meet her in person once the pandemic is over and the cases will subside.

This is why @Mohanlal is the most successful man and most loved malayali.

He is living in the heart of millions of Mother's Like RUKMINI AMMA.

And this how he responds and care those Mothers ❤️

Paid writers u can't destroy the love of Malayalis towards this MAN ❤️#Mohanlal 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lVJZp4XQQz — Mohanlal Fans Club (@MohanlalMFC) September 20, 2021

The 61-year-old actor recently began shooting for his upcoming film 12th Man. Before this, he was in Hyderabad shooting for director Prithviraj Sukumaran's next Bro Daddy. The actor has quite a number of films in the pipeline at different stages of production. Currently, he is also awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the release of which was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic film will also witness Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Aaraattu with Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, and Nedumudi Venu as his co-stars. He will also be seen with Jeethu in another flick titled Ram. The south superstar is also set to helm the hat of a director with the historical film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

