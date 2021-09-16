Mohanlal Commences Shoot Of Jeethu Joseph's '12th Man' In Kerala; See Pics

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be collaborating with Jeethu Joseph in his upcoming directorial 12th Man, the shoot of which has recently commenced in Kerala. The actor-director duo will be seen together for the third time after Drishyam and Drishyam 2. In the few photos and location videos shared by the film's team, one can see the superstar looking dapper in his casual blue t-shirt and shorts and can also be making a striking entry in an all-black look.

The makers announced the film in July this year and are now being filmed in Green Berg Resort, Kulamavu, in Kerala. Touted to be a mystery thriller, 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 2, which is a sequel to the 2013 flick Drishyam.

Mohanlal commences the shoot of 12th Man

The movie went on floors last month on August 17 after a Puja ceremony. The Vanaprastham actor joined the film's sets on Wednesday, September 15, as fans beam with curiosity ever since the movie's first-look poster was unveiled.

Jeethu Joseph and the Lucifer actor have earlier collaborated in crime thrillers Drishyam and its 2021 sequel. The movie's first look poster was unveiled by the actor in July, which depicted a secretive picture of the actor with a huge bungalow in front. Expressing his excitement for the movie, he wrote, "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by@antonypbvr under the banner@aashirvadcine[sic]." The movie has been written by KR Krishnakumar and Satheesh Kurup, while the background score will be composed by Anil Johnson.

More on Mohanlal's work front

Best known for his roles in Vanaprastham, Thanmathra, Paradesi, and Bharatham among others, the actor has an interesting lineup of movies In his latest Drishyam 2, the actor was seen alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The movie was earlier slated for a theatrical release, however, saw a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

He is also awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the release of which was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic film will also witness Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Aaraattu with Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju and Nedumudi Venu as his co-stars. He will also be seen with Jeethu in another flick titled Ram. The south superstar is also set to helm the hat of a director with the historical film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

(Image: @MOHANLAL/@JEETHU4EVER/ INSTAGRAM)