Mohanlal's Birthday: Mammootty, Suniel Shetty & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Mohanlal is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in South Indian cinema. Over the years, the actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry and managed to earn a lease-free space in the hearts of his fandom. The South superstar also enjoys a massive fan following all across the country. Vaanaprasthan, Iruvar, Kaalapani and Thanmathra are only a handful of films through which the actor has set a very high benchmark when it comes to performance. Considered among the pioneers of Malayalam Cinema, the actor, during the course of his career, has garnered some of the most prestigious accolades including National Awards and Padma Awards.

The South Sensation is celebrating his birthday on May 21. As the much-loved actor ringed into his 62nd birthday, fans and fellow celebrities from the film fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on the Drishyam star.

Mammootty wishes Mohanlal on his birthday

Having pioneered the Malayalam film industry together since the late 80s to date, Mohanlal shares a very special bond with Mammootty, with whom, he has featured in a number of films alongside, including Harikrishnans, Narasimham, No: 20 Madras Mail and many more. On the day of his dear friend's birthday, Mammootty took to his Facebook handle and shared a candid picture of the duo. In the photo, the duo are seen engaged in a conversation, donning white attires. Along with the picture the Bheeshma Parvam actor also penned a sweet birthday note that read, “Happy birthday to my dearest Lal."

Take a look at the picture here-

Suniel Shetty showers birthday love on Mohanlal

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture featuring him, his wife and Mohanlal wearing casual attires. Sharing the picture, the Dilwale actor extended birthday wishes to Mohanlal. He wrote "Wishing this super-human, super-friend, super-actor, super-chef, a very very happy birthday. It is an absolute pleasure to know you Lal sir! God bless!@Mohanlal" For the unversed, Suniel Shetty and Mohanlal have collaborated for a handful of films including Kaakkakuyil and Marakkar: The Lion of The Arabian Sea.

Take a look at Suniel Shetty's post here-

Wishing this super-human, super-friend, super-actor, super-chef, a very very happy birthday. It is an absolute pleasure to know you Lal sir! God bless! @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/tVGg5dFSON — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 21, 2022

Vivek Oberoi pens a sweet birthday wish for Mohanlal

Actor Vivek Oberoi also joined the bandwagon and penned a heartwarming note for the veteran actor. Vivek, who collaborated with Mohanlal for the 2002 film Company and the 2019 film Lucifer, wrote "Happy birthday Lalettan From #Company to #Lucifer, one thing I can say that has remained constant is your warmth and affection !@Mohanlal you are kind and inspiring, may all your years be filled with love, laughter and happiness! #birthday." Along with the note, Vivek also shared a special video message for Mohanlal where he wished him in his language and also showered praises on him.

Here take a look-

Happy birthday Lalettan 🤗

From #Company to #Lucifer, one thing I can say that has remained constant is your warmth and affection ! @Mohanlal you are kind and inspiring, may all your years be filled with love, laughter and happiness!



#birthday pic.twitter.com/tzMpfcFFBL — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2022

Prithviraj Sukumaran extends birthday wishes to Mohanlal

Actor, director and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has shared screen space with Mohanlal in various films and also directed him in projects like Bro Daddy and Lucifer wished his former co-star on his birthday. He took to his Instagram and shared the director's cut version of Bro Daddy Theme song along with a birthday note that read, "Happy Birthday Laletta! ‘Bro Daddy’ theme song. Director’s cut."

Take a look at Prithviraj's post-

Take a look at other celebrities' posts for Mohanlal on his birthday-

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the evergreen superstar @Mohanlal 🎂 Hope you have a blessed and healthy year ahead sir. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/cb9nkYVHMu — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2022

