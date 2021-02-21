Mohanlal's Directorial Debut 'Barozz' To Go On Floors In March

Superstar Mohanlal is set to begin the shooting for his directorial debut Barozz in March, cinematographer-filmmaker Santosh Sivan announced on Sunday. The film is billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project and would reportedly feature an international cast, with actors from Spain, Portugal, Ghana, and America.

Sivan took to Twitter and wrote, "Starting 'Barozz' in March with Mohanlal in director's chair." The film is written by director Jijo Punnoose, best known for his 1984 Malayalam fantasy film, My Dear Kuttichathan, titled Chhota Chetan in Hindi.

starting Barozz, in march with Mohanlal in Directors chair🤗😀 — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) February 21, 2021

In October last year, the 57-year-old cinematographer had announced joining the project. Sivan has shot acclaimed films like Mani Ratnam's Dil Se, Raavan, and Rajinikanth's 2020 action-drama Darbar. "With two icons. Teaming up to showcase the best of south Indian talent internationally 'Barros' Mohan Lal's debut directorial with an outstanding cast to aid Jijo Punnose script ('My Dear Kuttichathan') in 3D," Sivan had tweeted.

Mohanlal, 60, is currently seen in the Drishyam 2, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Jeethu Joseph-directed sequel chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to pour his heart out on the release of his latest film, Drishyam 2. The actor shared a still from the film where he was seen waving at his wife.

"Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to Drishyam 2. I am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of Drishyam 2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it. It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves. My sincere thanks to all of you for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and grateful thanks. To @primevideoin I express my sincere gratitude for enabling people across the world to watch and enjoy #Drishyam2," Mohanlal wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

