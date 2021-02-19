Mohanlal Reveals How 'Drishyam 2' Happened Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohanlal has finally revealed the reason they chose to create Drishyam 2. During a recent interview, the Malayalam superstar also revealed why Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video instead of a theatrical release. He further discussed his upcoming films and when can his die-hard expect to witness him on the cinema screen.

Mohanlal reveals how COVID-19 pandemic was the reason behind Drishyam 2

Mohanlal’s film Drishyam 2 has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The film is the sequel of the 2013 blockbuster film Drishyam. In the 2013 film, Mohanlal played the role of a cable operator who scams everybody around him to save his family from a murder charge. Now, Drishyam 2 follows the same family but after 5 years of the murder.

In a recent interview with Variety, Mohanlal spoke in detail about his new film. In the interview, Mohanlal revealed that Drishyam 2 was born as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued and said during the COVID-19 time the entire film industry was dead. Hence, he and the makers thought that they need to make a film that will attract people back to the cinema halls. At first the film was just an idea but soon it became reality added Mohanlal.

During the interview, Mohanlal revealed that initially he and makers planned a theatrical release for Drishyam 2. But even though theatres are open now, people are hesitant. But the South superstar is happy that the entire world can watch Drishyam 2. He and his team are thrilled that audiences in India and 250 countries can watch their new film anytime and anywhere.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, was expected to release in March 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled its release. Talking about Marakkar, Mohanlal revealed that they cannot do a theatrical release of the multi-lingual period film until everything normalizes. The Marakkar makers are also planning to release the film in the U.S., Middle East, Europe. Mohanlal will also been seen in the action thriller Ram and the crew will leave for the U.K. leg of the film once the COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

