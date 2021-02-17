Dulquer Salmaan Sends His Wishes For Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya For Her Maiden Book

Dulquer Salmaan is known to share a good rapport with another major Malayalam film star, Mohanlal. The two have known each other for a long time and have been acquainted well with each other’s families as well. That is visible in his recent post, where Salmaan has penned a long message for Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal and wished her for the new book that she has written.

Dulquer Salmaan sends his wishes to Vismaya Mohanlal and her new book

Dulquer Salmaan posted multiple pictures of the book titled Grains of Stardust that Vismaya has written, one of which show him posing with it. Another photo shows that she has autographed the book before sending it to him, referring to him as “Chaalu Chetta”. She then wrote in her message that she hopes that he would enjoy reading the book. Along with the pictures, he also made sure to send his heartfelt message for Vismaya and promoted her book with glowing praise. He started his message by talking about one of his oldest memories of Mohanlal’s daughter, which is from her first birthday.

He talked about how her parents had thrown a huge party for her in Chennai and that she had worn a golden outfit, as she looked like the “cutest one year old”; along with reminiscing that she fell asleep early at the party. He then talked about how she is all grown up now and is “carving her own path”. He marvelled at the fact that she has managed to write a book filled with her own poems and thoughts at a very young age, calling them “way ahead of her years”. He said that her work gives a wonderful insight to her mind.

He finally congratulated Vismaya Mohanlal for her book and wished her success. He also said that all the people who know her would be very proud. He ended his message by signing off as “Chalu Cheta”. He finally ended his message with a funny jibe, in which he asks her to not fall asleep at the success party of her maiden book.

