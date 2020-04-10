Movierulz Torrent Website Leaks 'Prema Pipasi' Full Movie Online For Download

Movierulz and Tamilrockers, the most popular film piracy sites in the nation, have yet again managed to leak a just-released film. The newest victim to fall prey to film piracy is the highly anticipated Telugu film Prema Pipasi directed by Murali Rama Swamy. The Tollywood Film Industry is in shock post the leak. Prema Pipasi released March 13, 2020, and within no time the news of Tamilrockers and Movierulz leaking the entire movie is doing the rounds.

Movierulz and Tamilrockers leaks 'Prema Pipasi' online

Prema Pipasi is a romantic film starring GPS and Kapilakshi Malhotra in the lead roles. With Prema Pipasi full movie download attainable now, the makers of the film might have to incur some great losses. This is because the buzz and anticipation around the much-awaited Telegu drama film will be dented. This Movierulz and Tamilrockers movie leak is simply not a first of its kind. The notorious piracy sites have been practising this cybercrime since a while now.

Movierulz and Tamilrockers distribute copyrighted content over the internet. It allows visitors to download the entire film in HD quality without any charges. With such an option available to the users, people might prefer to watch the latest Telugu movie online, in this case, Prema Pipasi full movie download, instead of going to the cinemas. Some other films which have gone through the same fate, and become victims of movie piracy are Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Disco Raja, World Famous Lover, Pagalpanti and the list is never-ending.

Watch the Official Trailer of Prema Pipasi

Directed by Murali Rama Swamy, Prema Pipasi is a romantic film starring popular Telugu actors GPS Kapilakshi Malhotra in lead roles. The film also features Sonakshi Verma, Suman, and Bandagi Kalra of Bigg Boss fame. Fans of GPS and Kapillakshi are in shock after hearing about Prema Pipasi being leaked online. The story of Prema Pipasi revolves around the life of a frustrated young man, who is search of true love. During his quest for love GPS, who essays the lead role in the film meets several women and develops distinct bonds with them. The story has some interesting twists and turns involved which will be interesting to see from the audience's point of view. It is produced by PS Rama Krishna (R.K).

From a very long time, DMCA and various other governing authorities have been trying to curb down the piracy wave. But with a rise in the number of such incidents, their efforts seem to go in vain. Movierulz and Tamilrockers are also banned due to Madras High Court's orders but via proxy sites, they still manage to reach netizens.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

