TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Thappad' Full Movie Online For Download

The latest film which has become victim to the menace of piracy recently is the Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. Counted amongst the much-anticipated films of 2020, the movie has been reportedly leaked online by popular piracy site Tamilrockers. Thappad will be hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

Tamilrockers leaks Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' prior to its release

To the producer's dismay, Tamilrockers & Movierulz have leaked the Hindi movie Thappad in HD quality a few days prior to its cinematic release. This is not the first time Tamilrockers have leaked a movie online, and given access to visitors for free download. Earlier Tamilrockers, the notorious piracy site had leaked movies like Fantasy Island, Sagutha Doora Doora, Dreamgirl, and Star Wars Rise of Skywalker amidst several others.

As per media reports, irrespective of being issued numerous court orders Tamilrockers have time and again broken the law, by indulging in illegal movie piracy. Yet every now and then Tamilrockers have made the unreleased movies download possible. Since Thappad is easily accessible online now, the makers of drama film might have to incur some irreparable losses. Take a look at the film's motion poster -

Image Credit: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

With Thappad being made readily available at Movierulz now, people might prefer to watch it online for free, than to buy a ticket to watch it. This action might further affect the film's Box-Office collection, which further can deeply dent Thappad's producer's investment in a major way.

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by movie mogul Bhushan Kumar. The film has an unusual story plot wherein a married woman files for divorce after her husband slaps her. From there, an array of struggles and trials start for her, as the society asks her to forget about the slap and mend her relationship with her husband. Taapsee Pannu essays the role of the protagonist in the film. Take a look at the trailer of the Thappad-

TamilRockers and Movierulz leaking Thappad has immensely ruined the buzz, excitement, and suspense around the film. Even though Tamilrockers site has been banned owing to the orders from the Madras High Court, still the piracy site has been not stopped leaking unreleased films via other proxy sites.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

