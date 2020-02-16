Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak 'Sagutha Doora Doora' Prior To Its Official Release

Reportedly, one of the much-anticipated Kannada films of 2020, Sagutha Doora Doora is the latest in the long list of films to be leaked by film piracy site Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Sagutha Doora Doora starring famous Kannada actors Mahesh Apeksha P Wadeyar, Master Ashik Arya, Gaddapa, Janvi Jyothi has been leaked online prior to its cinematic release. This Sagutha Doora Doora Tamilrockers leak is not the first of its kind.

Previously, Tamilrockers and Movierulz have leaked several other films online that has severely affected the business of these films at the box office. Not just regional films but Tamilrockers leak even Hollywood sci-fi movies like Star Wars Rise of Skywalker or Bollywood film Dreamgirl. The list of films leaked by Tamilrockers is never-ending. Read on to know more details about this new leak.

Sagutha Doora Doora leaked online by Tamilrockers

Ravi Teja once again steeped into the director's shoes for Sagutha Doora Doora. With Ravi Teja's popularity as an actor audiences were waiting for his directorial venture. But prior to the film’s release, the film was leaked online and Sagutha Doora Doora movie download is possible now. The Janvi Jyothi starrer was all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day i.e. February 14, 2020. Take a look at the poster of this Ravi Teja film.

With Sagutha Doora Doora movie download available online now, the makers of the film might have to incur irreparable losses. Tamilrockers distributed copyright material online and generally, this affects the strength of theatres running shows of Kannada Film. Watch the trailer of the movie below-

The story of Sagutha Doora Doora takes you on an interesting tale about a mother and her son. In the movie, the son sets on a journey in search of his mother. The film is produced by Amit O Poojari. The online piracy of Sagutha Doora Doora movie download at TamilRockers and Movierulz has deeply destroyed the buzz and anticipation around the film. As viewers get to see the films online, even before its release, the makers are currently trying to currently resolve the issue,

According to a media portal’s report, Tamilrockers have received several court orders over the years due to their frequent movie leaks. The site has also been restricted by the Madras High Court but Tamilrockers has used proxy websites to continue their ongoing saga of movie leaks.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

