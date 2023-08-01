Mrunal Thakur Celebrates Birthday With Vijay Deverakonda On Sets Of VD 13

Mrunal Thakur, who turned a year older today (August 1), celebrated her 31st birthday on the sets of her upcoming film VD 13. The actress is currently in Hyderabad shooting for the film with Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram.

2 things you need to know

VD13 marks Mrunal Thakur's second Telugu film after Sita Ramam (2022).

The film also marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram after Geetha Govindam (2018).

Mrunal Thakur cuts a huge cake on the VD13 set

The official page of production house Sri Venkateswara Creations took to Instagram and shared a picture from Mrunal's birthday celebrations from the set. In the image, Mrunal and Vijay can be seen standing next to each other. In the front, we can see two cakes on the table.

(A picture from Mrunal Thakur's birthday celebration | Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations/Instagram)

"Wishing the incredibly talented and graceful @mrunalthakur a fantastic birthday! Team #VD13 and #SVC54 gathered to make her special day even more memorable," read the caption.

How will Mrunal Thakur celebrate her birthday?

Speaking to IANS, Mrunal opened up on her birthday plans and said that she usually keeps her birthdays low-key and celebrates the day with her family and friends. "I will surely have a small and intimate celebration later once I am home with my family post wrapping up my first schedule of the film," she added. The actress is shooting the first schedule of VD13 in Hyderabad.

When will VD13 release?

In July, the production house Sri Venkateswara Creation announced that they have commenced with the filming of VD13, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Introducing the film as a "perfect entertainer," the makers revealed that it will release next year on the occasion of Sankranthi. It marks Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram's second collaboration.