Mrunal Thakur Shares BTS Video From Cannes 2023 | Watch

Mrunal Thakur recently made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actres walked the red carpet in a Falguni Shane Peacock outfit. However, after the red carpet, Mrunal turned off the glamour and channelled her inner child as can be seen in a BTS video shared by her.

Mrunal Thakur was showered by compliments from fans and followers as she made a stellar debut at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Taking to her Instagram stories, Mrunal shared a new BTS video in which the Jersey actress can be seen jumping on her bed in her Cannes outfit. Along with the video, she wrote, “Always wanted to jump in my red-carpet gown #postpackupscenes #mykindaafterparty”.

Mrunal Thakur at Cannes 2023

Mrunal Thakur made several appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Though she walked the red carpet in a white, cut-out gown, the actress wore many other outfits as well. She donned a silver embellished custom saree designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Mrunal Takur rocks hooded couture

Mrunal Thakur served major fashion goals in hooded couture. The Sita Ramam actress paired a beige-coloured printed hood with her matching skirt and crop top set. The look was styled by Rahul Vijay.

Mrunal Thakur serves looks at Cannes red carpet

Finally, for her red-carpet debut, Mrunal chose a white coloured gown. The flower detail in the front, cut-outs to flaunt her physique and one-shouldered sleeves gave the actress a classy fit. As Mrunal took her first steps at the coveted Cannes Film Festival stairs a long trail followed her.

Indians at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Mrunal Thakur was not the only Indian at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Cannes 2023 was a spectacle for India as numerous Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rutela, and Vijay Varma also walked the red carpet. Furthermore, four Indian movies have been selected to screen at the film festival this year.