Nani Shares First Look Of Nani 30 With Mrunal Thakur, Announces Release Date

Telugu star Nani on Saturday announced his next feature film will hit the theatres on December 21, 2023. The 39-year-old actor shared the release date of his upcoming big screen project, which marks his 30th film, on Twitter. "2023 had to end with a celebration DECEMBER 21st :) #Nani30," he wrote alongside a first look poster of the film.

The untitled movie will be written and directed by debutant Shoryuv. Details about the film's plot are currently under wraps. Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Vijender Reddy Teegala are producing the project under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. Mrunal Thakur is playing the female lead in the movie which is currently being filmed in Goa.

Nani, whose real name is Ghanta Naveen Babu, can currently be seen in pan-India film Dasara. The period action drama released on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It has raised over Rs 100 crore worldwide.