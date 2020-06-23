Mrunal Thakur On Why 'Jersey' Is Close To Her Heart And 'Toofan' Was A Dream Come True

Mrunal Thakur, last seen in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, in a recent media interview with an online portal, talked about her forthcoming movies- Jersey and Toofan. She said that she feels blessed to be part of big-budgeted movies like Jersey and Toofan. Mrunal, in the interview, revealed that she is in love with the script of Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. Mrunal Thakur exclaimed that Jersey is close to her heart because of its heart-warming script. She added that she is awaiting the release of the film.

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, narrates the tale of a cricketer, who goes the family way and stops pursuing his dreams. The forthcoming movie is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also directed the Telugu version of the film. Jersey is produced by Allu Arvind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill under their respective production banner.

Mrunal Thakur on working with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan

Mrunal Thakur, who will next be sharing the screen with Farhan Akhtar in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, revealed that she has dreamt of working with the director-actor duo since Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). So, when Rakesh Omprakash Mehra approached her for Toofan she was elated, as revealed by her in the same media interview. Toofan, starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, is touted to be a sports drama. The shooting of the Mrunal Thakur starrer is complete, revealed the actor, and is currently in post-production.

Recently, Mrunal Thakur featured in a song with her Batla House co-star John Abraham. The song, titled Gallan Goriyan released online on June 11, 2020. The song featuring Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham already crossed more than ten million views online.

Talking about the song, Mrunal Thakur revealed that her phone has not stopped ringing since the song released. She said that everyone is praising her dancing skills, which she exclaimed to have picked up from dancing diva Madhuri Dixit.

Mrunal Thakur's forthcoming projects

Mrunal Thakur, besides Jersey and Toofan also has Baahubali-inspired digital series in her kitty. The forthcoming digital series is the prequel to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali (2015), revealed Mrunal in the interview. Besides the upcomer, Mrunal also has Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi. The forthcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, and Divya Dutt in prominent roles. The Mrunal Thakur starrer is bankrolled by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde under their production banner Cine1 Studios.

