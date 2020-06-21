Farhan Akhtar To Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood Actors Who Have Upcoming Sports Films

Farhan Akhtar has an upcoming sports film that has created a buzz among the audience. He has previously worked in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was a film based on athlete Milkha Singh. Other than Farhan, many other actors have upcoming sports movies, take a look.

Upcoming sports movies

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar will feature in Toofan that is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The plot of the movie is about Karan Srivastav, who is a national-level boxer. Farhan Akhtar will play the role of Karan Srivastav. The cast of the movie includes Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Supriya Pathak, Rajendra Chawla, Darshan Kumar, Mohan Agashe, Arif Zakaria, Hussain Dalal, Isha Talwar and other actors. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will be seen in the upcoming film Maidaan. The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Sharma. The story of the movie is about the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was an Indian football player, coach and manager of the Indian national team. As per reports, Syed Abdul Rahim was a great motivator and he led the Indian team to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament making India the first-ever Asian country to achieve this feat. Maidaan will also tell the story of the golden era of Indian football that was between 1952-1962. Ajay Devgn will play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the film. The cast of the film also includes Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. The film is set to release on December 11, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu will appear in the upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu. The movie is a biopic on Mithali Raj, who is an Indian cricketer. The movie is set to release on February 5, 2021. The movie is directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh will be seen in '83 alongside Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev in the film. The movie is about the journey of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Romi Devi (Kapil Dev's wife).

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra will feature in the upcoming film Saina. The plot of the story is about the life of Saina Nehwal. The movie is directed by Amol Gupte. The cast of the movie will also include Manav Kaul and Paresh Rawal.

The first glimpse of Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal in the upcoming #SainaNehwalBiopic 💫 pic.twitter.com/A7JmApLlXU — Harry Sachdeva (@harrytweetsat) October 7, 2019

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor will appear in Jersey that is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film Jersey. The story of Jersey is about a talented cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team once again. Shahid Kapoor will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the upcoming film. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

