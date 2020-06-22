Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Was Called An 'idiot' For Leaving Serials And Getting Into Films

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about her experience on when she began auditioning for films. During a recent interview with a news portal, Mrunal Thakur revealed that she was never taken seriously by casting directors when she used to go auditioning for films. She also revealed that there were many people from the industry, especially casting directors who said that she was an idiot for quitting a popular show and setting foot into something that is not her type.

The actor went on to quit one of the most popular daily soaps, Kumkum Bhagya when she was at the peak of her career. She soon got shortlisted for the role of Sonia in the film Love Sonia. Mrunal Thakur is now one of the well-known actors in Bollywood, but she struggled very hard to make her way into the industry.

The actor also went on to thank all those who discouraged her through her journey. She also recalled saying that she and Radhika were neighbours. And Radhika used to shoot for Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Mrunal used to shoot for Kumkum Bhagya side by side. She also said that she is very glad that they both are Ekta Kapoor's heroines.

Mrunal revealed that when she met Ekta Kapoor and told her that she wants to quit the show to do films, the producer did not hesitate because she trusted in her. She also said that she is very happy that she had a producer like Ekta and colleagues like Arjit Taneja, Supriya Shukla, Sriti Jha who have also supported her. She also revealed that these co-stars used to cheer her up when she got rejected from movies.

The actor concluded by saying that she has grown as a person and has become more decisive. She also added saying that she has been very fortunate enough to be offered movies with brilliant actors and directors. Mrunal Thakur recently collaborated on a music video titled Gallan Goriyan with Batla House co-star John Abraham. Next, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey, alongside Shahid Kapoor.

