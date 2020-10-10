Mrunmayee Deshpande's Pics With Younger Sis Gautami Will Make You Think They Are Twins

Mrunmayee Deshpande is one of the most popular Indian movie actors, who is predominantly known for her work in the Marathi movie and television industry. Having been in the industry for over a decade, she has established herself as one of Marathi industry’s most accomplished actor. Her sister, Gautami Deshpande too recently ventured into the entertainment industry with the Marathi show Maza Hoshil Na. Below listed are some adorable photos of the sister duo.

Also Read | Mrunmayee Deshpande Started Her Acting Career With Bollywood Movie?

Mrunmayee Deshpande and Gautami Deshpande’s adorable pictures together

Mrunmayee Deshpande and Gautami Deshpande are one of the most adored siblings in the Marathi entertainment industry. Take a look at the pictures of the Deshpande sisters.

How did Mrunmayee Deshpande and Gautami Deshpande start their careers?

Mrunmayee Deshpande made her acting debut in 2008 with the Hindi language movie, Humne Jeena Seekh Liya. The coming of age drama and comedy movie is directed by Milind Ukey. The movie cast Mrunmayee Deshpande and Siddharth Chandekar as the lead characters. The movie is based on the best-selling Marathi novel, Shaala (English translation: School). The plot of the film revolves around the story of four school friends and how they deal with their problems. Mrunmayee Deshpande, 20 years at the time, was cast to play the lead character of Pari in the movie. The soundtrack of the movie has been given by Sunidhi Chauhan and Kailash Kher.

On the other hand, Gautami Deshpande began her journey as an actor by working in theatre. She started doing it when she was in college. It was reported that she also won several awards for her acting while working in theatre at the time. She also was a participant in the popular inter-collegiate drama competition Firodiya Karandak and Purshottam Festival. The actor made her on-screen debut in 2018 with the daily soap titled Saare Tujhyachsathi.

