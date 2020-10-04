Mrunmayee Deshpande Started Her Acting Career With Bollywood Movie?

Mrunmayee Deshpande is one of the most popular Indian movie actors, who is predominantly known for her works in the Marathi movie and television industry. Having been in the industry for over a decade, she has established herself as one of the Marathi industry’s best actors and is also an accomplished dancer. But, fans will be surprised to know that Marathi industry’s most popular actor, Mrunmayee Deshpande had made her acting debut with a Hindi language movie in the Bollywood industry before changing the industry. Read further ahead to know about the name of the Bollywood movie that Mrunmayee Deshpande made her acting debut with.

Mrunmayee Deshpande’s acting debut

After completing her graduation, Mrunmayee Deshpande made her acting debut in 2008 with the Hindi language movie, Humne Jeena Seekh Liya. The coming of age dramedy is directed by Milind Ukey. The movie cast Mrunmayee Deshpande and Siddharth Chandekar as the lead characters. The movie is based on the best-selling Marathi novel, Shaala (English translation: School). The plot of the film revolves around the story of four school friends and how they deal with their problems. Mrunmayee Deshpande was just 20 years at the time. She was cast to play the lead character of Pari in the movie. The soundtrack of the movie has been given by Sunidhi Chauhan and Kailash Kher.

But, Mrunmayee Deshpande rose to fame with her playing the lead character in Zee Marathi’s television series, Kunku. This led the actor to make her debut in the Marathi movie industry in 2009 with Ek Cup Chya. The Marathi language movie is based on the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The movie, directed by Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukhtankar, received immense critical acclaim. The movie was screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival, Goa Film Festival, Copenhagen International Film Festival, London Film Festival, and Miami International Film Festival.

Mrunmayee Deshpande was last seen in the 2019 Marathi language historical drama, Fatteshikast. The movie was directed by Digpal Lanjekar and cast Mrunmayee Deshpande, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sameer Dharmadhikari, and Ankit Mohan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the historical encounter between Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the subehdar and general of the Mughal army, Shaista Khan at Lal Mahal in Pune.

Source: NETTV4U and Mrunmayee Deshpande Filmography

