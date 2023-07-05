Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan Wrap Bro Shoot; Share Unseen Photos

Power star Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej have been consistently working on their joint project, Bro. Anticipation is high for the film, which has risen after Kalyan became the latest Tollywood star to join Instagram. Ahead of its upcoming release, Dharam Tej released a crucial update about the film with fans.

3 things you need to know:

Bro has been directed by Samuthirakani.

The screenplay for the film has been written by Guntur Kaaram director Trivikram Srinivas.

Bro is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

Sai Dharam Tej expresses gratitude to the entire BRO crew

The Virupaksha actor took to Instagram and revealed that the shoot for Bro has reached its conclusion. He said that the final leg of the shoot concluded at Innsbruck, Nordkette, Austria after they shot a song which featured him and Priya Prakash Varrier. He addressed the crew in the caption and said, “Thank you is a small word, but I am grateful to our entire Crew for this fantastic shooting experience.”

(Sai Dharam Tej at Innsbruck, Austria | Image: jetpanja/Instagram)

(Sai Dharam Tej with the crew of Bro at Innsbruck, Austria | Image: jetpanja/Instagram)

He also shared a string of pictures from Innsbruck. In a picture with the crew, Dharam smiled while Kalyan was nowhere to be seen.

Bro is a Telugu remake of a Tamil classic

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro is a remake of the 2021 film Vinodhaya Sitham. Director Samuthirakani returned to reprise his duties for Bro after making the film. Moreover, Samuthirakani also acted in the original film alongside Thambi Ramaiah. Other stars in Bro include Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini, and others.

(A poster for Bro featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan | Image: jetpanja/Instagram)

If the Sai Dharam Tej starrer is supposed to follow the same storyline as the original, then the film will follow the basic premise of a selfish man suddenly dying in a car accident. However, he finds the lord of Time on his way to the afterlife, to whom he asks for a second chance. He gets a period of 90 days to live again so that he can put the events of his life in order.