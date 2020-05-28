Mysskin's Pics From Thalapathy's 'Youth' And Abbas' 'Kadhal Virus' Take Internet By Storm

On Wednesday, a social media user posted old pictures of Mysskin from Thalapathy Vijay and Abbas' starrer Youth (2002) and Kadhal Virus (2002) on the social networking site. The photos have Myskkin sporting a bald look and belong to the initial days of his filmmaking career when he used to assist directors like Vincent Selva, Kathir, among others. Check out the pictures here:

The first picture is from Vincent Selvan's Youth, in which Mysskin had a blink and miss role. The photo has a bald Mysskin giving multiple expressions that will certainly cast a shade of humour. Meanwhile, the second picture is from Kathir's Kadhal Virus, in which, Mysskin is conversing with the lead star Abbas. Mysskin has acted in several other movies over the time recently starred in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe (2019).

Mysskin's acting stint helped him in filmmaking?

Mysskin made his directorial debut with Narain and Bhavana starrer Chithiram Pesuthadi. The director, in an old interview, revealed that the lead character from his debut movie was derived from Thalapathy Vijay's character in Youth. With Mysskin's revelation, it is sure Mysskin's acting stint has rendered him help in filmmaking.

Mysskin, who last helmed Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nithya Menen starrer Psycho is currently working on his next. The upcoming film is reported to be in the scripting stage. According to reports, Mysskin is in talks with Thadam actor Arun Vijay to play the lead role in the upcomer. Though nothing much has been revealed about the upcomer, reports suggest that the film will be the sequel of Mysskin's Anjathe (2008).

Besides the upcomer, Mysskin was expected to direct the sequel of Thupparivaalan (2017). However, things between Mysskin and Vishal, also the producer of the upcomer, led to him walking out of the project midway. Reports suggest that Vishal and Mysskin had a rift over the exceeding budget of Thupparivalan 2.

As per reports, Mysskin asked for Rs. 40 crores more than the stipulated budget of the film. Meanwhile, Vishal could not invest a huge amount into the project and this led to a huge fight between Vishal and Mysskin.

