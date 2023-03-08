Naatu Naatu Choreographer Pens Thank You Note For 'guru' SS Rajamouli

Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshit has recently been in the news owing to the song's worldwide acclaim. RRR director SS Rajamouli has been very vocal about Rakshit's incomparable contribution to the song. The latter recently took to social media, once again to express his gratitude for the ace director's kind words.

In a heartfelt note, Rakshit wrote: "I thank my guru, @ssrajamouli sir, for his kind words towards me. I'm glad you enjoyed my work and appreciated my contribution ...I am grateful for your trust in me and the opportunity to prove myself once again as a trustworthy choreographer for #RRRMovie. (love) u so much sir!".

I thank my guru, @ssrajamouli sir, for this kind words towards me. I'm glad you enjoyed my work and appreciated my contribution,I’m grateful for ur trust in me & the opportunity to prove myself once again as a trustworthy choreographer for #RRRMovie. ❤️ u so much sir! pic.twitter.com/SPaKuHTQW9 — premrakshith (@premrakchoreo) March 7, 2023

Credit Where Its Due

SS Rajamouli earlier stated how Rakshit had worked with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR as well as himself before and was very well-versed with their style, body language as well as fan expectations. He also shared how the choreographer had more than a hundred variations ready for the hook step.

Rajamouli had provided a very specific set of instructions to Rakshit. In his own words, "It should be nice it should'nt be too difficult, it should suit the style of both the actors and it should be fantastic!". Rakshit aptly delivered on all counts.

Praises Galore

When the Oscar nominations were announced in January, an ecstatic Rajamouli penned a list of people he dedicated this nomination to. Among them was Rakshit as well. Rajamouli affectionately wrote: "Prem master, your contribution to the song is invaluable..my personal Oscar goes to you..".

Rakshit then too, had penned a welcome note: "What else I need now! My gratitude to my guru @ssrajamouli sir who made me to being here & for this special message. (love) u so much sir...".

In fact, across all nominations and victories, team RRR has always made it a point to credit Rakshit, something which the latter has been extremely appreciative of across his social media handles.

Gearing Up for the Oscars

With the Academy Awards red carpet set to roll out next Monday, a victory seems to be on the cards for team RRR. In an interview with ABC News Live, Ram Charan mused on the stellar response the film has collected stating he still does not quite believe it. He also touts the potential victory as not the team's personal success but that of the Indian film industry's. Ram Charan is also hopeful about India frequenting the international film circuit here on out.

RRR's Naatu Naatu stands nominated in the Academy's 'Best Original Song' category. It recently won the Critics' Choice Award and a Golden Globe for the same.